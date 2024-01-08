It appears the New Orleans Saints will keep head coach Dennis Allen in 2024, but other changes to the staff are expected. According to a new report, a well-known Super Bowl-winning head coach could join New Orleans this offseason.

According to Nola.com, the Saints are considering adding Jon Gruden if he does not find a head coaching job this offseason. Gruden reportedly spent time with Saints officials when the team visited Tampa Bay in Week 17 for their matchup with the Buccaneers. He even reportedly attended a team meeting and dined with Saints staff members, including general manager Mickey Loomis.

Jeff Duncan points out that Gruden would likely fit in on the offensive staff, but not replace offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Allen told reporters Monday that he and the Saints will "look at everything" when it comes to potential changes with the offensive staff.

Gruden served as a consultant for the Saints this past season, as he was familiar with former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was making the transition to New Orleans. Carr went 9-8 as the starter this season, throwing for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He wrapped up the 2023 campaign with an NFL-high 14 passing touchdowns over the past five games.

Prior to his advisory role wih the Saints, Gruden served as the head coach of the Raiders for a little over three years before resigning in October 2021 after leaked emails revealed he used racist, sexist and homophobic language. During an appearance at Arkansas' Little Rock Touchdown Club last August, Gruden said he is "ashamed" of the language he used in the emails, but that he would like to return to the sidelines.

"I'm not gonna say anything but honest things here," Gruden said when asked to address his resignation. "I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it. It's shameful. But I am a good person, I believe that. I go to church. I've been married for 31 years. I got three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody else in here hasn't. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot."

Gruden won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers back in 2003, and is 117-112 as a head coach.