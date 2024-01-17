New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said after the season that he expects to be back in 2024, telling reporters he wants to be "part of the solution" after a second straight non-playoff finish. On Wednesday, general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed Allen would in fact be back, calling his companion "a good coach" while comparing Allen's record to the early-career marks of NFL legends like Bill Belichick, Bill Walsh, Chuck Noll and Tom Landry.

"As the head coach the last two years," Allen explained after Week 18's win over the Falcons, "(going) 7-10 (and) 9-8 is not what we aspire to be here. I have to do a better job. And I accept that responsibility."

Allen's Saints did finish 2023 strong, winning four of their last five, including Sunday's 48-17 rout of Atlanta. But a 5-7 start, plus a key Week 16 loss to the Rams, left New Orleans on the outside of the NFC South and wild-card picture. The former defensive coordinator, who replaced Sean Payton atop the staff in 2022, is now 24-46 in his career as a head coach, dating to his time with the Raiders.

Besides addressing his future, Allen also spent part of his final 2023 postgame press conference apologizing to Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who was fired hours later. Smith could be seen and heard criticizing Allen for the Saints' fake kneel-down TD at the close of Sunday's game, which occurred with New Orleans already up 41-17. Quarterback Jameis Winston later told reporters that the players went against Allen's advice in running the play, eager to get running back Jamaal Williams his first TD of the season.