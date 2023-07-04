New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau provided some very encouraging news Monday, announcing that his Hodgkin's lymphoma is in full remission.

"After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!" Moreau tweeted. "I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended AMDG."

Earlier this spring, Moreau announced that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, which was revealed during a routine physical with New Orleans when the veteran was on a free agent visit. He said at the time that he was going to step away from the NFL and focus on his cancer battle.

When his diagnosis was first reported, the expectation was that he would still be able to play in 2023.

Moreau previously noted in an interview with "Good Morning America," where he detailed his diagnosis of stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma, that doctors were confident that "we should be able to get rid of all of it." He also said at the time that he was attacking his cancer battle in a similar way he'd prepare for an NFL game.

"There's no other way to look at it, right? So I'm preparing for my opponent, right? Hodgkin's lymphoma, chemotherapy, I'm preparing for being on an IV, for six, seven, eight hours. Whatever it takes, right? Because I mean, there's no other option. There's no option," Moreau told "GMA" back in April.

In May, Moreau reached an agreement on a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN. The deal includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives.

Moreau was drafted in 2019 by the Raiders in the fourth round out of LSU. The New Orleans native had blossomed into a key piece in the Raiders' passing attack and is coming off a 2022 season where he notched career highs in receptions (33) and receiving yards (420). In 61 career regular-season games (34 starts), Moreau has 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.