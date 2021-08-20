The New Orleans Saints have spent the past few weeks poking around the market for defensive backs and kickers and on Friday they reportedly added one of each to their preseason roster. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Saints are planning to sign veteran safety Jeff Heath as well as kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Heath, who turned 30 in May, spent last year with the Las Vegas Raiders after serving seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He tied his career high with three interceptions while playing at free safety, which ranked first among all Raiders in 2020. Undrafted out of Saginaw Valley State in 2013, Heath has tallied 383 combined tackles, 28 passes defensed and 11 interceptions in 119 total games played.

The Saints were reported to be exploring trade options at cornerback earlier this month -- a report which made much more sense after the retirement of Patrick Robinson and the release of Prince Amukamara. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network points out, the addition of Heath could allow another player such as PJ Williams to move down to cornerback if need be.

As for Rosas, the Saints hope he can provide immediate relief with Wil Lutz sidelined. It was reported earlier this month that Lutz would undergo surgery for a core muscle injury, and could miss up to eight weeks. The Saints then signed Brett Maher to replace Lutz, but he suffered a groin injury that landed him on IR. Rosas last played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, and kicked for them in six games. He made 8 of 11 field goal attempts and all nine of his extra point attempts.

Rosas was originally picked up by the New York Giants after going undrafted out of Southern Oregon in 2016, and he even made a Pro Bowl after an impressive 2018 campaign. In that season, he converted on 32 of 33 field goals and converted 31 of 32 extra point attempts -- which also warranted a Second Team All-Pro selection. Rosas was arrested in 2019 for a high-speed hit-and-run incident which led to his release from the Giants, and he was handed a four-game suspension from the league last year. He has appeared to have put that situation behind him, however, and now gets a new chance in New Orleans.