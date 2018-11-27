Saints vs. Cowboys odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 13-2 roll

Jockeying for NFL playoff positioning continues on Thursday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Saints, riding a 10-game winning streak, are the current No. 1 NFC seed, while the Cowboys have won three in a row and share the NFC East lead with the Redskins. New Orleans is a 7.5-point road favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 53 in the latest Saints vs. Cowboys odds. Before you make any Saints vs. Cowboys picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Saints lead the NFL with 37.2 points per game. They're also tops in point differential with an average margin of victory of 14 per game. With so many weapons at quarterback Drew Brees' disposal, opposing defenses have looked lost. Brees has thrown for over 3,100 yards with an extraordinary touchdown-to-interception ration of 29-2. Brees has also run in three more scores.

But New Orleans doesn't rely solely on Brees to lead it to victory each week. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram allow the Saints to employ a balanced offense that generates 417 yards per game. Kamara is among the league leaders in yards from scrimmage with 1,225, while Ingram nets 4.9 yards per carry. The pair has combined for 20 touchdowns.

But just because the Saints have been lights-out on offense doesn't mean they'll cover on Thursday Night Football, especially against a top-10 defense like the Cowboys, who are yielding only 331 yards per game.

Dallas will continue to ride running back Ezekiel Elliott, who leads the NFL with 1,074 rushing yards. He has three consecutive 100-plus-yard performances -- all Dallas victories -- and six for the season. He's also the team's top receiver with 47 grabs and has hit pay dirt eight times. The Cowboys' rejuvenated offensive line allows Elliott and other Dallas backs to gouge defenses for 4.9 yards per carry.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, coming off a two-touchdown Thanksgiving performance against the Redskins, has run in scores each of the last three weeks.

