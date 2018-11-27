Saints vs. Cowboys odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 13-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cowboys vs. Saints game 10,000 times
Jockeying for NFL playoff positioning continues on Thursday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys host the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Saints, riding a 10-game winning streak, are the current No. 1 NFC seed, while the Cowboys have won three in a row and share the NFC East lead with the Redskins. New Orleans is a 7.5-point road favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 53 in the latest Saints vs. Cowboys odds. Before you make any Saints vs. Cowboys picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.
SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.
The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 13 on a blistering 13-2 run. For the season, it is now 27-11 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 75-45. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model went 12-3 last week and is 118-56 for the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.
Now the model has dialed in on Saints vs. Cowboys (stream live on fuboTV). We can tell you it's leaning Over, but it's also generated a strong point-spread pick that's hitting well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.
The model has factored in that the Saints lead the NFL with 37.2 points per game. They're also tops in point differential with an average margin of victory of 14 per game. With so many weapons at quarterback Drew Brees' disposal, opposing defenses have looked lost. Brees has thrown for over 3,100 yards with an extraordinary touchdown-to-interception ration of 29-2. Brees has also run in three more scores.
But New Orleans doesn't rely solely on Brees to lead it to victory each week. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram allow the Saints to employ a balanced offense that generates 417 yards per game. Kamara is among the league leaders in yards from scrimmage with 1,225, while Ingram nets 4.9 yards per carry. The pair has combined for 20 touchdowns.
But just because the Saints have been lights-out on offense doesn't mean they'll cover on Thursday Night Football, especially against a top-10 defense like the Cowboys, who are yielding only 331 yards per game.
Dallas will continue to ride running back Ezekiel Elliott, who leads the NFL with 1,074 rushing yards. He has three consecutive 100-plus-yard performances -- all Dallas victories -- and six for the season. He's also the team's top receiver with 47 grabs and has hit pay dirt eight times. The Cowboys' rejuvenated offensive line allows Elliott and other Dallas backs to gouge defenses for 4.9 yards per carry.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, coming off a two-touchdown Thanksgiving performance against the Redskins, has run in scores each of the last three weeks.
Who wins Cowboys vs. Saints? And which side covers well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over on Thursday Night Football, all from the proven computer model on a blistering 13-2 run, and find out.
