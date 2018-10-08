Saints vs. Redskins odds: Monday Night Football picks and predictions from proven model on 58-37 roll

The New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins, leaders of the NFC South and NFC East, respectively, meet in a marquee Monday Night Football matchup that kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is just 201 yards away from becoming the all-time leader in career passing yards, so interest in Redskins vs. Saints is sky-high. In the latest Saints vs. Redskins odds as game time approaches, New Orleans is favored by six, down a half-point from the opener. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 after climbing as high as 53. Before you lay your own Saints vs. Redskins picks, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Saints' high-octane offense hasn't disappointed, with Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara performing at a high level. Brees, who could make NFL history on Monday Night Football, is averaging 311 yards per game and has completed 75 percent of his passes with eight TDs and no INTs. Thomas has 42 catches for 445 yards and three TDs.

Kamara is the new Le'Veon Bell of the NFL, capable of damaging defenses on the ground and as a receiver. He has 611 yards from scrimmage and leads all running backs with 35 receptions. On Monday, New Orleans will get Mark Ingram back from a four-game suspension, further bolstering the run game.

The Saints' defense ranks fourth in the NFL against the run, allowing only 79.5 yards per game, and has nine sacks, led by DE Cameron Jordan's four. The O-line has allowed Brees to be taken down just six times.

Just because the Saints have outscored the competition doesn't mean they'll cover the spread on Monday Night Football.

Most teams will find it tough to stop the Redskins' offensive combo featuring Adrian Peterson and supreme game-manager QB Alex Smith. Peterson, signed right before the season started to replace the injured Derrius Guice, has 236 yards in three games with three TDs. Counterpart Chris Thompson is averaging 5.5 yards per rush.

But it's been the defense that has really shined. Washington ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed, third against the pass (187 yards per game) and second in points allowed at just 14.7 per game. The Redskins, Jaguars and Ravens are the only teams that rank in the top 10 in all three phases.

