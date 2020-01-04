Saints vs. Vikings odds, line: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from model on 96-65 roll

It's a rematch of the "Minneapolis Miracle" when the New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild-Card matchup on Sunday. The last time the teams met, in the playoffs two seasons ago, Stefon Diggs eluded a tackle and broke free for a 61-yard touchdown on the last play of the game for a 29-24 Minnesota victory. New Orleans comes into Sunday's NFL Playoffs 2020 game as the NFC South champion at 13-3, while the Vikings have lost their last two to drop to 10-6. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Vikings vs. Saints picks of your own, you should check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saints vs. Vikings spread: New Orleans -7.5

Saints vs. Vikings over-under: 49.5

Saints vs. Vikings money line: New Orleans -409, Minnesota +322

Saints: WR Michael Thomas had at least 89 receiving yards in 13 games.

Vikings: DE Danielle Hunter has six sacks over the past four games.

Why the Saints can cover

The favorite is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between the teams, and Brees and Thomas have been a devastating combination. Thomas set the NFL's single-season mark for receptions with 149 for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Brees threw for 2,979 yards and 27 TDs despite missing five games after thumb surgery. The crafty veteran also relies on running back Alvin Kamara, who has 81 receptions and 1,330 yards from scrimmage.

The defense has 51 sacks, led by end Cameron Jordan, who is third in the league with 15.5. Linebackers Demario Davis and A.J. Klein are keeping the defense together as the secondary battles injuries. Davis has 11.5 tackles for loss and each has an interception, with Klein returning his for a TD. Despite starting on Wild Card weekend, the Saints are still 5-1 to win it all this season, according to the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds.

Why the Vikings can cover

New Orleans has the firepower to put up points, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Vikings vs. Saints spread on Sunday in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Vikings are 5-0 against the spread after a loss, and they lost to Green Bay and Chicago to close the regular season. Their defense is sixth in the league in allowing 18.9 points per game, and the unit has 31 takeaways to help Minnesota post a plus-11 turnover margin. Safety Anthony Harris has six interceptions, while Danielle Hunter has forced three fumbles. Hunter also has 14.5 sacks, while fellow defensive end Everson Griffen has eight and Ifeadi Odenigbo has seven.

Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread this season in non-division games, and Cook (shoulder) has rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns despite playing hurt and missing two games. Diggs is the team's leading receiver with 63 catches for 1,130 yards and has developed a rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins since a Week 4 loss to Chicago caused a rift. Cousins has passed for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns, with just six interceptions while completing 69.1 percent of his passes.

