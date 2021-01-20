Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion during last Sunday's AFC Divisional round win against the Cleveland Browns. On Wednesday, Mahomes did practice in a limited capacity, but remains in the league's concussion protocol.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Mahomes' progress this week and believes that the star quarterback will start in the AFC Championship game this Sunday.

"Patrick Mahomes will be the starter in the AFC Championship on Sunday," Samson said. "Because he's going to practice and play on Sunday...will he be effective? That we will wait to see. In the meantime, having Mahomes start the AFC Championship Game is good for everybody."

Mahomes finds himself in concussion protocol after he was hit by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and got twisted up on the tackle and ended up looking dazed when he was helped up by his teammates. The Chiefs quarterback eventually got his bearings and ran off to the locker room a short time later, but he did not return due to the league's concussion protocol.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne ended up finishing last Sunday's game and leading the Chiefs to a win. Henne will have to stay sharp in case he ends up starting in the AFC Championship game, but Samson believes that Mahomes will be cleared to play.