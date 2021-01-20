As the NFL world hangs on the latest news about Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback was back on the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Mahomes, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, was joined at practice by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) and receiver Sammy Watkins (calf). Both players were inactive for Kansas City's victory over Cleveland in last Sunday's divisional round playoff game.

Mahomes exited last Sunday's game after getting hit on the back of the head by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. Mahomes currently has no symptoms after sustaining the injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"He's in the protocol, so there's only certain things he can do," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Mahomes following practice. "It's a limited basis. But today is a limited practice, so this fit right into what he can do. He took all the snaps. He feels good. So we're just going to follow this protocol as close as we possibly can."

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • 15 CMP% 66.3 YDs 4740 TD 38 INT 6 YD/Att 8.06 View Profile

Mahomes completed 70% of his passes before exiting Sunday's game. He also rushed and passed for touchdowns while helping the Chiefs build a 19-3 halftime lead. After Mahomes exited the game, 35-year-old backup Chad Henne did enough to help send the Chiefs to their third consecutive AFC title game. Facing a third-and-14 on the game's final drive, Henne's 13-yard run set up his game-clinching completion to Tyreek Hill on fourth down. The Chiefs defeated the Browns, 22-17, while becoming the first AFC team to host three consecutive title games.

If he plays on Sunday, Mahomes would face a Bills defense that held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to just three points in last Saturday's divisional round win over Baltimore. Ahead 10-3 late in the third quarter, Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return sealed Buffalo's first trip to the AFC title game since 1993. In that game, the Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-13 to punch their fourth consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are a three-point favorite, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 53.5 points.

Want inside access into this unprecedented NFL season? Download and subscribe to All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden for a player's perspective including a preview of Chiefs-Bills.



