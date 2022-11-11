The New York Giants are one of the many teams that will be trying to get Odell Beckham Jr. to come play for their team this month. Many of the potential suitors for Beckham -- most notably the Dallas Cowboys -- have been recruiting Beckham via social media.

Barkley was at Beckham's 30th birthday party last week. The Giants star running back has a different way to lure his former teammate.

"I saw Micah (Parsons) tweet something at him. ... Why wouldn't you want him on your team," Barkley said with a smile, via SNY TV. "There's not really a sales pitch here. It's New York. It's the Giants. ... I don't have to tweet at him. He knows how I feel. He knows how we feel in this locker room."

Barkley and Beckham were teammates in the 2018 season, when Barkley led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,028 and won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Beckham finished with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in that season, his last one before being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Both their careers have taken different paths since then. This season may be the best chance for the Giants to lure Beckham back to New York, as they are 6-2 and in the midst of earning their first playoff appearance since 2016. With the Giants' wide receiver situation in flux, Beckham would easily take over as the No.1 option on a roster that badly needs him.

"He's a heck of a player. I'm more focused on him continuing to attack his rehab, get ready," Barkley said. "He's a special player, and he's still got a lot left in the tank. I know how he is already with his mindset going at this rehab. When he is able to come back, he's going to show his skill set."