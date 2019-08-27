Saquon Barkley says Eagles fans are the craziest he's encountered: 'You see little kids yelling at you'
It took all of one season in the NFL for the Giants star to confirm his suspicions
Many people despise Philadelphia Eagles fans. Some people are afraid of them.
As for Saquon Barkley, one of the Eagles' most talented division rivals? Well, you can at least color him amused.
Speaking with an NFL Network panel on Tuesday, the star New York Giants running back was asked to identify the craziest fan base he's encountered after one season in the pros. And you can already guess his answer.
"I would have to go with Philly," he said. "I think Eli (Manning) came out and said something about it earlier in the year -- when you go out there, you don't just see grown men yelling at you, you see little kids yelling at you. When he said that quote, I remember just, like, flashing back to my first time running out there. And I remember just looking up, and I'm seeing this one little kid -- one day, I hope I find out his name -- but he was saying some things that, probably, an 11- or 12-year-old shouldn't be really saying ... Philly fans are crazy."
So crazy, he continued, that an Eagles fan once approached Barkley's dad at an Eagles-Giants game and told him he should take his Barkley jersey off -- you know, the jersey of his own son.
"Thank God my mom was there and was able to stop anything from happening," Barkley said.
To be fair, of course, we can't be sure this fan even knew who Barkley's dad was. What we can be sure of, however, is that even if they did, it probably wouldn't have changed anything.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jones: Luck should be president
The Cowboys owner has an interesting idea for Andrew Luck's next job
-
XFL GM says he wouldn't sign Manziel
If 'Johnny Football' finds a home in the revived league, it doesn't look like it'll be in...
-
Browns rips Big Ben on Twitter
Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger are clearly no longer friends.
-
DeSean Jackson suffers hand injury
Jackson gave the Eagles a scare
-
49ers cut former Super Bowl MVP
The former Seahawks star joined San Francisco in 2017 but appeared in just 12 games for the...
-
Jadeveon Clowney trade talks heat up
Miami is apparently doing everything they can to try and land Clowney