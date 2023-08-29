Just one year into his NFL career, Sauce Gardner is widely considered one of the best players in the game. The soon-to-be 23-year-old cornerback led the league with 20 pass deflections en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, and months into a team-up with longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his big-name teammate declared him a future Hall of Famer.

In partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings to return his signature "Sauce Sauce" -- a smoky sweet and spicy BBQ -- to the restaurant for football season, Gardner spoke with CBS Sports this week, discussing the Jets' title hopes and Rodgers' ageless swag:

CBS Sports: You told Aaron Rodgers on 'Hard Knocks' you want to play until you're 40. Is that true?

Sauce Gardner: The main goal is just stay prayed up, stay healthy, but I just don't see my love for the game going nowhere no time soon. Like, ever. In reality, will that probably happen? No. But if possible, then why wouldn't I wanna break a record and be the oldest corner? I'd be an old man. I'd probably just play zone, 20-30 yards off.

What's surprised you most about Aaron Rodgers, since getting to know him?

Gardner: His sense of humor. He got the swag. Not too many quarterbacks you could say that about, having that swag. Especially a quarterback that's been in the league for a minute, you would think he's probably, he's established, so he's just ... come in, get in, get out. But nah, he really likes being around the rest of the guys. ... He don't really act like he's almost 40. He acts much younger, and I mean that in a good way. Even when he's on the field, he's mobile, he's moving. And his arm, he's got a great arm. I've caught myself saying like, 'Yo, this really Aaron Rodgers.' Not recently, because he's been a Jet for a minute. But I remember when we first went to the Knicks game, when we first went to dinner, I was catching myself, like, 'Yo, this really A-Rod right here.'

What is your greatest attribute as a cornerback?

Gardner: My physicality. I'm real physical. I know it's a good thing when you got fans on Twitter always saying I'm holding but the refs don't be calling the flags. So that's great to see right there. That lets me know I'm doing something good.

Who's the most underrated wide receiver you've covered so far?

Gardner: I know a lot of people used to talk about him, but I'd say [the Browns'] Amari Cooper. I don't know how people keep coming up with these receiver lists (and) he's not making the lists. Like, I haven't really seen him on these lists, and I'm like, yo, he really like that. He's a route technician, great hands, great everything. He probably don't care, but I can't even call it underrated, he's just not making these lists and I don't understand why.

How much does the Buccaneers' instant title success with Tom Brady influence your title hopes in New York?

Gardner: Every team is different. I think we have what it takes to win the Super Bowl, but I can't just say that's the only reason why, because that's the way other teams did it. Aaron's special in his own way, the other pieces that we brought in are special in their own way ... but I'm looking forward to what this upcoming season has in store for us.