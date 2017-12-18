Seahawks defensive stars Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner feud after loss to Rams
The Seahawks apparently didn't enjoy getting shellacked by the Rams on Sunday
On Sunday, a week after they got manhandled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seattle Seahawks lost a home football game to the Los Angeles Rams by 35 points -- the worst loss of the Pete Carroll era. And for a second straight week, the Seahawks did not handle the defeat graciously.
Last week, they got involved in a last-second scuffle and one of their players, Quinton Jefferson, nearly ventured into the stands to fight a fan. This week, two of their best players entered a very public feud immediately after the game.
Free safety Earl Thomas and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner don't appear to be happy with each other. It started when Thomas told reporters after the game that Wagner shouldn't have played on his injured hamstring because the backups would've been just as effective.
His comments didn't seem that controversial or inflammatory, but it really doesn't matter what we think. What matters is how Wagner reacted to those comments.
He definitely didn't approve. Wagner fired off a tweet that criticized Thomas for "being jealous." He also told Thomas to keep his name out of his mouth. The tweet has been deleted, but you can see a screengrab of it below:
That's not a great look. But it's also important to remember that this is Seattle we're talking about, a team that always seems to straddle the line between passionate and out of control. The Seahawks are also a team that's seen a tremendous amount of success despite reports of locker-room schisms and very public controversies.
It's not a great look, but their current unstable locker-room isn't going to be the reason for their downfall. The reasons for their recent struggles are more related to their injury woes and schedule (they've lost consecutive games to playoff teams).
Against the Rams, the Seahawks -- missing Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, and Kam Chancellor -- allowed 42 points and 352 yards. They let Todd Gurley rumble for 152 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. It was the worst loss of the Carroll era in Seattle.
As a result, the Seahawks are now 8-6. They're half a game back of the Falcons in the race for the final wild card spot in the NFC, but they already lost to the Falcons earlier this season. There's a very real chance the Seahawks will miss the postseason for the first time since 2011.
That's probably the real reason why two of their players are feuding. The Seahawks aren't used to losing. But they're losing now.
