It's a critical battle for position in the NFC West standings when the Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. L.A. (5-3) is tied for second place with the Cardinals, while the Seahawks (6-2) are sitting alone in first. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 9, with Buffalo outscoring Seattle 44-34 even though Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 390 yards. The Rams dropped a 27-18 decision to the Dolphins despite a season-high 355 yards from quarterback Jared Goff.

The teams split their two games last season, with the home team winning each time. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 16-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 10 on an incredible 112-74 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has broken down Rams vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Seahawks vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Seahawks vs. Rams over-under: 54.5

Seahawks vs. Rams money line: Seattle +125, Los Angeles -140

SEA: WR DK Metcalf has 19 catches for 269 yards and three TDs in the last two games

LAR: RBs Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown have a combined 772 yards and six rushing TDs

Why the Rams can cover

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has completed more than 65 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards and 13 TDs. He threw two of his six interceptions in last week's loss, but only one of the six has come at home. He faces a Seattle defense that is the league's worst against the pass, allowing more than 362 yards per game.

The Rams are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games as home favorites and the defense ranks second in the league in total yards (291.9) and passing yards (197.1) allowed per game.

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is a nightmare for quarterbacks and is tied for the league lead with nine sacks. Tackle Michael Brockers and linebacker Leonard Floyd have combined for five of the team's 25 sacks, and the secondary has six interceptions.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is 9-2 against the spread in its last 11 games as a road underdog, and quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver DK Metcalf have been carrying the team. Wilson is fourth in the NFL with 2,541 yards and has a league-high 28 TD passes. Metcalf has 788 yards through eight games (second in NFL) and scored eight times (second). Wilson also counts on Tyler Lockett (615 yards and seven scores) and David Moore (15.8 yards per catch).

Seattle's defense has 14 takeaways, with nine interceptions, and three defensive backs have two picks apiece. K.J. Wright, who is fighting an ankle injury, has a pick and two fumble recoveries, while fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner provides tackles (80) and leadership. Safety Jamal Adams has 3.5 of the team's 19 sacks.

How to make Rams vs. Seahawks picks

The model is leaning under the total, calling for 52 points. It also has generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see it here.

So who wins Rams vs. Seahawks? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Seahawks vs. Rams spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 112-74 roll on its top-rated NFL picks.

