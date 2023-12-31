The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) and Seattle Seahawks (8-7) will meet on Sunday afternoon in a game that has massive playoff implications. Pittsburgh recovered from a three-game losing streak with an emphatic 34-11 win over Cincinnati last week, moving into a four-way tie for the final AFC Wild Card spot. Seattle lost four straight games from the middle of November to the beginning of December, but it has responded with consecutive wins over the Eagles and Titans. The Seahawks are sitting one game ahead of four teams for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The Seahawks are 4-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Seahawks odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 41. Before entering any Seahawks vs. Steelers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Steelers spread: Seahawks -4

Seahawks vs. Steelers over/under: 41 points

Seahawks vs. Steelers money line: Seahawks -210, Steelers +173

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle has dominated this head-to-head series at home in recent years, winning and covering the spread in five straight meetings. The Seahawks have excelled at home this year as well, winning five of their last six games at Lumen Field. They scored a game-winning touchdown on their final drive of the game last week to secure a 20-17 win over Tennessee.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith returned from an injury, completing 25 of 36 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was his top target, catching eight passes for 81 yards. The Seahawks have won six straight games as favorites, while Pittsburgh has only covered the spread seven times in its last 20 December games.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh is coming off one of its best performances of the season, cruising to a 34-11 win over Cincinnati last week. Mason Rudolph made his first start of the campaign, completing 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is still dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable, so Rudolph might start again on Sunday.

Running back Najee Harris is coming off a solid performance as well, rushing 19 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver George Pickens caught four passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on plays of 86 yards and 66 yards. The Steelers have won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and Seattle has only covered the spread twice in its last seven games in Week 17.

The model has simulated Steelers vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Steelers, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Seahawks spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.