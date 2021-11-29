The Washington Football Team (4-6) is riding high after two straight victories and will look to extend their winning streak to three games against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) on Monday Night Football. The Football Team will host a Seattle side that's lost two consecutive contests since Russell Wilson returned from injury. The Seahawks' passing attack has struggled with their quarterback's finger on the mend following surgery, and whether his condition improves enough to take down Washington remains to be seen.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is a pick'em in the latest Seahawks vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 47. Before locking in your Seahawks vs. Washington picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,300 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 12 of the 2021 season on an incredible 130-91 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Seahawks vs. Washington 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's Monday Night Football picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Washington:

Seahawks vs. Washington spread: Pick'em

Seahawks vs. Washington over-under: 47 points

Seahawks vs. Washington money line: Seahawks -110, Washington -110

SEA: Total has gone under in seven of the Seahawks' last eight games

WFT: Total has gone under in four of Washington's previous five games



Why the Seahawks can cover

Washington has been one of the NFL's worst teams against the spread this year. The Football Team is 3-7 against the spread overall and 1-4 at home. Seattle hasn't had a 300-yard passer since Week 2 and topped 200 yards just twice in the last seven games, but Washington's questionable secondary could help the Seahawks bounce back and end their two-game losing streak.

Washington's bottom-10 pass defense has had trouble keeping receivers out of the end zone. The Football Team has given up the second-most passing touchdowns (24) in the NFL, and only the Indianapolis Colts have given up more entering the week. Two of Seattle's three wins have come on the road, and only the New York Jets have a worse record against the spread than Washington.

Why Washington can cover

Washington's offense has had a strong run over its last two games. The Football Team has put up at least 27 points during its winning streak and won't face an elite secondary in Week 12. The Seahawks have given up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, and Washington's young signal-caller could excel against their defensive backs.

Taylor Heinicke has completed 77 percent of his passes in his last two appearances while tallying 462 passing yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Colt McCoy picked Seattle apart with 328 passing yards and two scores as a Week 11 fill-in for Kyler Murray, so Heinicke could also find success. Seattle's scored just 13 points in Wilson's last two starts, so the Seahawks need a strong turnaround to cover against an offense that's hitting its stride.

How to make Seahawks vs. Washington picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total, projecting the teams to combine for 45 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Seahawks vs. Washington picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington vs. Seahawks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,300 on its NFL picks, and find out.