Sean McVay says he and Bill Belichick basically texted 'after every one of our games' this season

If there's one thing that will always get Bill Belichick talking, it's good football conversation. While he's known for his stoic answers to people asking about Rob Gronkowski trade rumors or Tom Brady drama, Belichick has also developed a reputation for glowing about special teams play and his breakdowns of key plays.

According to McVay, that respect has become a text-heavy friendship, per Peter King. McVay said that he and Belichick met at the NFL Combine last year, and since then they've talked fairly regularly.

"This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games," McVay said of his Super Bowl opponent this year. "After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, 'Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations—keep it rolling.' For him to even take the time to say congrats, it's pretty cool."

McVay and the Rams will play Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday in the Super Bowl. McVay, 33, will try to become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl in NFL history. Belichick, at 66, will try to become the oldest.

