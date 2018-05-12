Sean Payton: Recently-cut Coby Fleener is working through medical clearance process

Last week, the New Orleans Saints released tight end Coby Fleener just two years into a five-year, $36 million deal. Fleener disappointed in his two years with the Saints, and also has been off the field since suffering a head injury in 2017.

In his first year with the team, Fleener caught 50 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns. He started hot out of the gates by catching five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 1 of last season, but he ended up totaling justy 22 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns before being placed on injured reserve in early December.

Now a free agent after being cut loose, Fleener is apparently working his way back to full health. Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters on Saturday that Fleener is working through the process of being medically cleared to play.

The Saints don't necessarily have a tight end firmly locked in ahead of Fleener if he is able to make it back, with Josh Hill, Benjamin Watson, and Michael Hoomanawanui as the leading contenders for snaps at the position. With the team having drafted Tre'Quan Smith and signed Cameron Meredith this offseason, it's also possible they could be moving toward more field-spreading formations, especially with Alvin Kamara likely to handle the majority of the backfield workload while Mark Ingram serves his suspension.

So if Fleener does get back to full health, there should be a role available to him in the New Orleans offense, but not necessarily one conducive to being paid over $7 million per year.