Saints reportedly release Coby Fleener with three years left on his five-year contract

When Coby Fleener was signed to a five-year, $36 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2016, it was supposed to be a match made in heaven. A physically gifted, fast tight end in an offense that had just re-energized Benjamin Watson's career with Drew Brees at the helm should have been an unstoppable force. However, Fleener has reportedly been released from the Saints after a pair of disappointing seasons and reports that Fleener is still recovering from a head injury he suffered last season.

With the Colts, Fleener had notched an average of just under 46 catches, 539 yards and four touchdowns per season. However, what drew the Saints' eyes to him was his speed and athleticism. In New Orleans, his stats didn't improve much. In his first year with the team in 2016, Fleener caught 50 passes for 631 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, it was thought he might be settling in better after catching five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 1, but before he was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 2 with a concussion he had amassed just 22 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

The writing has been on the wall for Fleener all offseason, with his name getting heavy talk as a potential cut for the Saints.

Unfortunately, Fleener is reportedly still suffering the effects of the concussion sustained in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. He intends to play again if he ends up healthy. At only 29 years old, Fleener definitely has gas in the tank. Now it's about reaching a full recovery.

The Saints may end up leaning heavily on Watson, whom they re-signed this offseason to a one-year deal. Josh Hill will also undoubtedly remain heavily involved with the offense, while Michael Hoomanawanui continues to make cameos.