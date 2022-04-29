The Steelers famously passed on Pitt legend Dan Marino in the 1983 NFL Draft. With Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett there for the taking Thursday night, the Steelers selected him with the 20th overall pick. With the 52nd pick, the Steelers added to their receiving corps by selecting former Georgia wideout George Pickens.

Pickett joins a quarterback room in Pittsburgh that includes Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The first quarterback selected in the draft, Pickett will likely be in the mix to compete to be the Steelers' starting quarterback coming out of training camp. Pickett will look to develop a quick rapport with his new teammates in Pittsburgh that includes receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth. That receiving corps will also include Pickens, who caught 14 touchdowns during his first two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Here are three quick facts about Pittsburgh's first two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Record-setter

Pickett broke two of Marino's long-standing Pitt records during the 2021 season. His 42 touchdown passes broke Marino's single-season school record of 37 touchdown passes set during the 1981 season. Pickett also reached 81 career touchdown passes, breaking Marino's career mark of 79 touchdown passes from 1979-82.

During his final season at Pitt, Pickett also threw for a school record 4,319 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes. He threw at least two touchdowns in each of his 13 starts last fall that included six games with at least four touchdown tosses.

A proven winner

Pickett announced himself on the college scene after leading the Panthers to a shocking upset win over second-ranked Miami during his freshman season. It was the first of 33 wins as Pitt's starting quarterback, as Pickett won two-thirds of his starts that included a 17-5 record during his final two years with the Panthers.

Pickett helped the Panthers capture their first ACC Coastal Division crown in 2018. Last year, Pickett led the Panthers to their first-ever ACC title. In the process, Pickett won ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Underrated mobility

He is not the running threat Malik Willis is, but Pickett clearly has enough mobility to satisfy Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. Pickett ran for 21 touchdowns at Pitt that included 13 rushing scores over the past two years.

Pickett's mobility actually led to an NCAA rule change following his 58-yard touchdown run in Pitt's ACC Championship Game win over Wake Forest. Pickett's mobility will come in handy while running Matt Canada's offense.

Scouting report

Rating: 87.80 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Derek Carr

Accolades:

2021: 42 pass TDs (ACC single-season record)

Pitt all-time leader in pass yards (12,303) and pass TDs (81)

Strengths:

Made huge strides during 2021 after being considered a Day 3 pick after his 2020 season. Consistently shows great touch on mid-range passes, and the ball comes out quickly and on time. Maximizes yards-after-catch possibility for his targets on short and intermediate routes. Good athlete who, when needed, can consistently win with his legs outside the pocket. Plays with confidence in the face of pressure while keeping his eyes downfield, and he'll stand in the pocket and deliver a strike. While he doesn't have an elite arm, he showed throughout the season that he has the ability to throw deep outs, and the ball had both velocity and accuracy. Led FBS with 25 touchdown passes against the blitz last season, showing considerable poise in the pocket while running Pitt's offense. Delivered calmness when leading the offense during pivotal moments in close games. Showed impressive command of the huddle while exuding leadership skills that are coveted at the quarterback position.

Weaknesses:

His hand size -- the smallest among QBs since Michael Vick was drafted more than two decades ago -- will be an issue for some teams and not for others. Doesn't have an elite arm but can make every NFL throw. Sometimes has tunnel vision and misses open targets downfield and instead opts for checkdowns or looks to run. Sometimes his ball can lose steam on deep outs. Averaged more than 3.1 seconds per dropback at Pitt, and he'll lock onto a read even with other WRs coming open. Won't have that kind of time at the next level.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Returning from injury



Pickens enjoyed a fast start to his college career before a torn ACL injury sustained during practice prematurely ended his junior season. Despite the injury, Pickens returned for the end of the Bulldogs' 2021 season. He caught a 52-yard pass in Georgia's national championship win over Alabama.

Freshman phenom

Pickens enjoyed a breakout freshman season at Georgia. During the 2019 season, Pickens caught 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a score in Georgia's Sugar Bowl win over Baylor. A year later, Pickens torched Cincinnati's talented defensive backfield to the tune of seven catches for 135 yards and a score while leading Georgia to a 24-21 win in the Peach Bowl.

Bo knows

Pickens is the great-nephew of Bo Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who later became the first athlete in history to earn All-Star honors in two professional sports.

Scouting report

Rating: 87.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Keenan Allen

Strengths:

Tall, good-framed outside wideout with athleticism galore. Great combination of suddenness and speed. Always looking to turn an easy comeback into a big gain. Quicks free him on those plays. Knows how to beat press at the line and has the length/quicks combination to become outstanding in that area eventually. Lean on vertical routes helps him separate down the field and plays with reckless abandon when trying to find the football. More of a vertical separator than someone who'll get open underneath. Snaps out of his breaks at the intermediate level. Huge catch radius and a flair for the highlight-reel grab. A lot to like about his game. Flaws are few and far between.

Weaknesses:

Not a YAC monster. More of a vertical separator than someone who'll get open underneath. Measured in with disproportionally small hands at the combine. Tore ACL in 2021 and was limited to only four games and five catches for 107 yards. A touch on a lanky side; physical corners may be able to outmuscle him.

Accolades: