Steelers expected to use franchise tag on impending free agent Bud Dupree, per report

With two weeks to go until the start of 2020 free agency's negotiating period, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly decided they won't allow one of their own big names to hit the market, with ESPN's Jenna Laine reporting Monday the team is expected to use its franchise tag on impending free agent pass rusher Bud Dupree. This comes days after CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora identified Dupree, 27, as one of the veterans most likely to be tagged this offseason, suggesting Pittsburgh would "do anything within reason" to keep the linebacker in 2020.

The news should be welcome not only to Steelers fans, who saw the former first-round draft pick blossom with 11.5 sacks in 2019 but to team leaders like coach Mike Tomlin and owner Art Rooney, both of whom have called re-signing Dupree a priority for this offseason. In another light, the forthcoming tag also marks the latest blow to the pool of available pass rushers in free agency. While Dupree isn't necessarily a household name at the position, he's fresh off a career-high in sacks and would've been in line for a potentially lucrative payday as one of the top 10 unsigned edge rushers.

Fellow free-agent-to-be Yannick Ngakoue, the consensus top free agent pass rusher, is expected to be tagged by the Jacksonville Jaguars despite an open declaration that he intends to play elsewhere in 2020.

Drafted 22nd overall in 2015, Dupree hadn't exactly lived up to expectations coming into the 2019 campaign, establishing himself as a solid mid-tier starter rather than an elite edge presence through his first four years. Opposite T.J. Watt under his fifth-year option, however, the Kentucky product didn't just rack up the sacks but finished with a career-best 68 tackles and four forced fumbles.