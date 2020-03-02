Yannick Ngakoue bids farewell to Jacksonville but Jaguars plan to franchise tag him, report says

Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue made it clear that he does not intend to sign a long-term contract Monday morning. He issued the following statement on Twitter:

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I'm thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere."

Ngakoue's desires are not the only consideration in this conversation, however. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars plan to use their franchise tag on the pass rusher. They hope that he plays for them in 2020 but are also willing to trade him "if that's what they decide or are forced to do.''

The window to slap the franchise tag on players opened Feb. 25 and closes Mar. 12. The franchise tag for defensive ends carries a value of $19.3 million, according to Schefter.

The 24-year-old was a third round pick out of Maryland in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has accumulated 38.5 sacks over the past four years. In 2019, he finished with 41 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one touchdown.

Spotrac.com projected Ngakoue would receive roughly $86 million over five years on the open market. His average annual salary would tie him with Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles; good for the ninth largest defensive contract in the NFL.

Jacksonville has two first round picks but they were not anticipating using one to fill a role vacated by Ngakoue. Their list of needs includes defensive line, linebacker and offensive tackle.

The Los Angeles Chargers and and Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to use their franchise tags on tight end Hunter Henry and edge rusher Shaquil Barrett respectively, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. The Kansas City Chiefs have already placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones.