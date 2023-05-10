It's rare to see a player voluntarily choose to test the open market this late into the offseason, but that's apparently what happened on Wednesday when veteran defensive back Arthur Maulet was granted his request to be released by the Steelers, the team announced. A difference of opinion regarding Maulet's contract was the reason why he asked for his release, according to NFL Media.

Maulet was entering his second year of a two-year, $3.825 million contract extension. He was slated to make $1.79 million in base salary this season with a cap hit of $2.29 million.

"I'm very thankful for everything but I won't sell my soul [or] change what I believe in," Maulet posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, via ESPN. "They gone paint the picture like I'm tripping. #GODWINS."

As the team's top nickleback, the loss of Maulet is a pretty big one for the Steelers. Last season, Maulet set career highs with 59 tackles and two sacks. He also recorded an interception and a forced fumble while getting six starts in 17 games. Maulet was also a solid special teams performer throughout his time in Pittsburgh.

A six-year veteran, Maulet broke into the NFL with the Saints before spending less than half of a season in Indianapolis and two seasons with the Jets. During his first year with the Steelers, Maulet recorded a career-high 47 tackles while also recording his first career forced fumble. He also started two games for the Steelers, who finished ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2021.

Maulet shouldn't have an issue finding a spot on another team's roster. The Titans, Jaguars and Rams are among the teams that may pursue Maulet in order to beef up their secondary ahead of the 2023 season.