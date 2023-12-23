It appears that the Steelers' locker room has appropriately dealt with the George Pickens' situation. Jaylen Warren, the teammate Pickens didn't block for during last Saturday's loss to the Colts, was told by Pickens that his actions will be different next time.

Warren went viral this past week when he said he would have blocked for his teammate had the situations been reversed. It appears that Pickens will do the same moving forward.

"I don't really get frustrated because it's out of my control," Warren said on his podcast, via Steelers Now. "Just thinking like that will pour more fuel on the fire. But yeah, we talked about how the media tries to bash us together and trying to create this whole scene. But it's nothing like that. He understands my point of view, the team's point of view. He understands what's going on. Next time, he says that he'll block (for me)."

Fortunately for Pickens, he'll have a chance to back up his promise to Warren when Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon. Rest assured that Pickens' actions -- especially during the game's early goings -- will be under a microscope by fans and media alike.

Pickens' lack of effort (and his excuse for not blocking for Warren) is the latest chapter in what has been a rocky season for the Steelers, who, despite three straight losses, are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race. In fact, Pittsburgh will leapfrog Cincinnati in the standings if it is able to sweep the season series.

To do that, the Steelers will undoubtedly need maximum effort from everyone, including their second-year receiver.