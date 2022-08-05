The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the most interesting quarterback battle in the NFL this offseason, and we now have more clarity with whom the front-runner is at this point. Friday, the team released its "initial 2022 depth chart," and Mitchell Trubisky is listed as QB1 over Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.

This shouldn't come as a massive surprise, as Trubisky has gotten run with the starters since OTAs. The Athletic reported this week that Trubisky hasn't looked very sharp as of late, but this battle is far from over. Pittsburgh clearly targeted the former Buffalo Bills backup in free agency, agreeing to terms with him on a two-year deal about an hour into the league's legal tampering period.

"I'm preparing to be a starter," Trubisky said in June. "I feel like no matter what position you're in, that's what you should prepare like. So we're all pushing each other, we're all competing every day. Like you said, I wouldn't read too much into it, but I'm getting a lot of good reps. I feel really comfortable in the offense. So I like where we're at right now and I feel very confident."

Trubisky played in just six games last year for the Bills, and threw for 43 yards and one interception. However, he had an impressive preseason showing that is still on the minds of many against his former team in the Chicago Bears. In that 41-15 victory, Trubisky completed 20 of 28 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown.

While the rookie Pickett is intriguing, Rudolph is someone to keep an eye on. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada recently said the veteran has "a great shot" at winning the starting job. It makes sense, as he's been in this system for years now as opposed to the other two-signal callers, who are brand new to the organization.

While Trubisky has received the early nod, we will learn more once Mike Tomlin's team takes the field in the preseason. The Steelers open up their exhibition slate against the Seattle Seahawks next Saturday.