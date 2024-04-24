The Pittsburgh Steelers are not expected to pick up quarterback Justin Fields' fifth-year option, which is priced at $25 million, per ESPN. This means Fields will be entering the final year of his contract, but he could still remain in Pittsburgh past this season if the team extends his contract.

Fields was traded to the Steelers this offseason, coming from the Chicago Bears, after rumors that his former team was ready to move on from the 2021 No. 11 overall pick. The Steelers added Fields in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick.

The QB still being on his rookie contract means he did not cost the team much, as he has a cap hit of just $3.2 million for 2024.

Last season, Fields set career highs in completion percentage (61.4), passing yards (2,562) and touchdown passes (16) and had a career-low nine picks. As a starter, he is 10-28.

The 25-year-old was brought into Pittsburgh along with quarterback Russell Wilson, who is coming off two years with the Denver Broncos. The Steelers are paying him just $1.21 million since the Broncos are paying him $39 million despite not having him on their team in 2024. Wilson is also entering the last year of his contract.