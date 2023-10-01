Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 4 game against the Texans after suffering a knee injury during the second half. Pickett has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Pickett was sacked by Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard with the Steelers facing a fourth-and-1 on Houston's 33-yard-line. Pickett stayed on the ground for several moments before he was aided off the field by two members of Pittsburgh's medical staff. The Steelers trailed the Texans 16-6 at the time of the injury.

Mitch Trubisky is in line to replace Pickett, who was 15 of 23 for 114 yards with an interception through three quarters. Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, went 3-4 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback last season. He went 17 of 22 for 179 yards in his last start for Pittsburgh, a 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 of the 2022 season. Trubisky started the 2022 season as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback before he was replaced by Pickett in Week 4.

Expect Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to provide an update on Pickett's status either following Sunday's game or during his weekly Tuesday press conference.