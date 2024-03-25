The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely redone their quarterback room this offseason, trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and allowing Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to sign with new teams. In their place, the Steelers added former Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson and then sent a conditional sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for their former first-round pick, Justin Fields. Now, Pittsburgh has added a third quarterback.

On Monday, Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters that the team had agreed to terms with quarterback Kyle Allen, per ESPN. Allen spent the 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills, meaning Pittsburgh and Buffalo have now virtually switched backup quarterbacks, with Trubisky signing with the Bills and Allen agreeing to terms with Pittsburgh.

Keenan Allen CHI • WR • #13 CMP% 50.0 YDs 49 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 24.5 View Profile

Allen went undrafted out of Houston in 2018 and got his first shot with the Carolina Panthers. He started in 13 total games for the Panthers over his first two NFL seasons, going 6-7 while throwing for 3,588 yards, 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 total games played.

In 2020, Allen was traded to the Washington Football Team for a fifth-round pick, reuniting him with head coach Ron Rivera. Allen started just four games for Washington, going 1-3 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. In 2022, Allen signed with the Houston Texans. He started two games, losing both.

In all, Allen has played in 30 NFL games -- including 19 as starter (7-12 record) -- and has thrown for 4,734 yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Allen is the presumed QB3 in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers QB depth chart is truly unknown. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson is in "pole position," but it's fair to say he will have to earn that job when this new-look team takes the practice field.