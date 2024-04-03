The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 offseason has been interesting, to say the least. It's going to get even more interesting with the upcoming draft.

Pittsburgh currently owns seven picks in the draft, including four of the first 98 picks. The Steelers will use each of their picks to shore up their remaining roster needs that includes the offensive line, receiver, defensive line and cornerback. Don't be surprised if Pittsburgh elects to make some trades in order to improve its draft capital.

When looking over their roster, receiver, center and cornerback are the Steelers' three biggest needs, with offensive tackle just behind. Look for Pittsburgh to focus on addressing these needs with its first four picks. Steelers fans also shouldn't be surprised when Omar Khan makes a trade or two (or three) during the draft. Specifically, look for Khan to trade into the fifth round.

So, how will it all shake out? While it's truly anyone's guess, here's how I have things unfolding.

Team needs: WR, OT, G, C, CB, S

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 20

Round 2: Pick 51

Round 3: Pick 84

Round 3: Pick 98 (acquired via Kenny Pickett trade to Eagles)

Round 4: Pick 119

Round 6: Pick 178 (acquired via Diontae Johnson trade to Panthers)

Round 6: Pick 195

Steelers seven-round mock draft



