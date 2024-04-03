The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 offseason has been interesting, to say the least. It's going to get even more interesting with the upcoming draft.
Pittsburgh currently owns seven picks in the draft, including four of the first 98 picks. The Steelers will use each of their picks to shore up their remaining roster needs that includes the offensive line, receiver, defensive line and cornerback. Don't be surprised if Pittsburgh elects to make some trades in order to improve its draft capital.
When looking over their roster, receiver, center and cornerback are the Steelers' three biggest needs, with offensive tackle just behind. Look for Pittsburgh to focus on addressing these needs with its first four picks. Steelers fans also shouldn't be surprised when Omar Khan makes a trade or two (or three) during the draft. Specifically, look for Khan to trade into the fifth round.
So, how will it all shake out? While it's truly anyone's guess, here's how I have things unfolding.
Team needs: WR, OT, G, C, CB, S
2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 20
- Round 2: Pick 51
- Round 3: Pick 84
- Round 3: Pick 98 (acquired via Kenny Pickett trade to Eagles)
- Round 4: Pick 119
- Round 6: Pick 178 (acquired via Diontae Johnson trade to Panthers)
- Round 6: Pick 195
Steelers seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
For a second straight year, the Steelers take a former Georgia offensive tackle with their first-round pick. While injuries limited him last season, Mims showed enough during his time at Georgia to be considered a future first-round pick. He has a blend of speed and power that is rare for a player of his size (6-foot-6, 340 pounds).
Round 2, Pick 51
Zach Frazier IOL
West Virginia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Frazier won't have to travel far as he played college football at nearby West Virginia. A former wrestler, Frazier is an excellent run blocker who was a four-year starter in college. Frazier would hope to give the Steelers their first top-tier center since Maurkice Pouncey retired at the end of the 2020 season.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 3, Pick 75
Western Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs
The Steelers move up nine spots to take Corley in exchange for their 84th and 178th picks. A running back entering college, Corley evolved into a dangerous receiver during his four years at Western Kentucky. He had 22 touchdowns during his final two seasons while showcasing impressive agility and versatility. Corley had eight grabs for 88 yards and a score last year against perennial power Ohio State.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 3, Pick 88
Michigan • Sr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Pittsburgh receives the first of Green Bay's two third-round picks in addition to the Packers' sixth-round pick (202). In exchange, the Steelers send the 98th and 195th overall picks to Green Bay. Sainristil is exactly what the Steelers are looking for. He's extremely similar to former Steeler Mike Hilton in that he's a small but fierce defender who seems to always be around the ball. Sainristil had six picks (two that were returned for scores) and two forced fumbles for Michigan in 2023.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 4, Pick 131
Beaux Limmer OL
Arkansas • Sr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
The Steelers move back 12 spots in the fourth round, but by doing so, they get a coveted fifth-round pick (that was lost in the trade that sent guard Kevin Dotson to the Rams). Limmer started in 49 games while playing multiple positions during his time at Arkansas. He plays with a mean streak and would provide much-needed depth to interior of the Steelers offensive line.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 5, Pick 173
Brenden Rice WR
USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Mike Tomlin loves bloodlines, so it makes since that he would trade up to acquire the son of arguably the greatest receiver of all time. During his final season at USC, the 6-foot-3 Rice caught 12 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch. Look for Russell Wilson to take full advantage of Rice's big-play ability.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 6, Pick 202
Air Force • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
The 2023 Jim Thorpe Award recipient, Taylor (the cousin of Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed) racked up 205 tackles and 11 picks during his final three seasons for the Falcons. He is an extremely intelligent player who routinely made plays in college after correctly anticipating what the offense was about to do.