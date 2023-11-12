JJ Watt's career as an analyst is off to a pretty good start. Watt, an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, recently said on air that younger brother T.J. Watt would break all of his records. Watt's comments proved prophetic, as T.J. Watt has passed him on the NFL's list of most sacks through 100 games.

Watt recorded his 88th career sack when he took down Packers quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday. He passed his big brother for the second-most sacks during a player's first 100 games and trails only Hall of Fame pass rusher Reggie White's tally of 105 sacks over that span.

JJ Watt tallied 87.5 sacks during his fist 100 games in a career that will surely be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible. His younger brother is also carving out a career that may also earn Hall of Fame consideration one day.

The elder Watt congratulated his younger brother via social media while also paying homage to White, who led the hometown Packers to a Super Bowl win during Watt's childhood in Wisconsin.

In his seventh season, Watt became the Steelers' career sack leader earlier this season. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Watt joined Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, Rod Woodson, Troy Polamalu and former teammate James Harrison as Steelers players to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. That was the same season Watt tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record.

Watt attributes a lot of what he is currently doing in the NFL to his brother, who won three Defensive Player of the Year awards during his time with the Houston Texans.

"I was spoiled to be able to watch him play," he said during an interview with CBS Sports earlier this year. "He was getting 1-2 sacks, three TFLs (tackles for loss) a game, batting passes every single game. It just seemed so normal that I took it for granted.

"When I got to the NFL, it wasn't until then that I realized how hard it is to do what he's been doing his whole career. I just have a great amount of respect for him and everything that he's been able to accomplish, because it is so hard to succeed at this level."