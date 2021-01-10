The Pittsburgh Steelers were nearly unbeatable in their own building during the regular season, going 7-1 to finish tied for the best home record in the league. The lone loss came in Week 13, when Pittsburgh scored the game's first 14 points before dropping a 23-17 decision to Washington. The Steelers will hope to continue their success at Heinz Field when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in an AFC Wild-Card matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (12-4) had its way with Cleveland at home during the regular season, posting a 38-7 win in Week 6. The Browns (11-5) will look for redemption in their first playoff game since 2002, also at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 47.5. Before locking in any Browns vs. Steelers picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's top Steelers expert, R.J. White, has to say.

CBS Sports' fantasy and gambling editor, White enters the playoffs on a sizzling 76-52-5 run. It's no surprise, as White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White has gone an astounding 26-11 on his last 37 NFL picks involving Pittsburgh. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Steelers vs. Browns from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread: Pittsburgh -6

Steelers vs. Browns over-under: 47.5 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Pittsburgh -265, Cleveland +225

PIT: Steelers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home playoff games

CLE: Browns are 3-11 in their last 14 road contests

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -6 Bet Now

Why the Steelers can cover



Pittsburgh rested several key players in its regular season-ending loss at Cleveland, including two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger. That should be very beneficial for the 38-year-old quarterback, who returned from an elbow injury that cost him most of the 2019 season and threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Another player the Steelers kept out of the lineup last week was T.J. Watt, who still led the NFL with a career-high 15 sacks. The 26-year-old linebacker from the University of Wisconsin is one of 12 players in NFL history to register at least 13 in three consecutive seasons. Watt has enjoyed playing against the Browns, as he's gotten to the quarterback in six of his seven career meetings with the AFC North rivals.

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield entered the 2020 season with his share of doubters, but he likely converted many by leading Cleveland to the postseason without having Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) at his disposal for more than half the year. The first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns while dramatically reducing his number of miscues. The 25-year-old from the University of Oklahoma, who was picked off 21 times in 2019, threw only eight interceptions all season and one over his final nine games.

With Beckham limited to seven contests, Jarvis Landry finished as the Browns' top receiver with 72 catches and 840 yards. But make no mistake, Cleveland's strength on offense is a ground attack that features Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Chubb was one of only seven players in the NFL this season with 1,000 rushing yards and tied for fourth in the league with 12 rushing touchdowns. Hunt ran for six TDs (and 841 yards) and led the team with five receiving scores.

How to make Steelers vs. Browns picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning over, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it here.

So who wins Browns vs. Steelers in the 2021 NFL playoffs? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the NFL expert who's 26-11 on picks involving Pittsburgh, and find out.

