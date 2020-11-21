The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are 1-8 overall and 1-3 at home, while Pittsburgh is 9-0 overall and 4-0 on the road. Pittsburgh is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Steelers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46. Before entering any Steelers vs. Jaguars picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 18-9 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 11 on an incredible 114-74 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jaguars vs. Steelers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Steelers spread: Jaguars +10.5

Jaguars vs. Steelers over-under: 46 points

Jaguars vs. Steelers money line: Jacksonville 400, Pittsburgh -500

Latest Odds: Steelers -10.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Jacksonville lost 24-20 to the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. The Jaguars have not won since their season opener on Sept. 13. Rookie Jake Luton threw one interception with only 169 yards passing in his second NFL start. He passed for 304 yards in his only career home start. D.J. Chark had four catches for 56 yards last week. He has a TD catch in two of his past three games at home. Chark has 12 receiving. TDs since 2019, tied for third most among AFC wide receivers,

James Robinson rushed for 109 yards in Week 10. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with 95-plus rushing yards. He leads rookies in scrimmage yards (917) and rushing yards (689) and ranks second in seven TDs (five rushing) and rushing TDs Pittsburgh comes into the game with the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. The Jaguars are second worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 415.6 on average.

What you need to know about the Steelers

Pittsburgh blew past Cincinnati 36-10 this past Sunday as the Steelers continued on their best start in franchise history. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point the Steelers had established a 29-7 advantage. Ben Roethlisberger set season highs with four TDs and 333 yards on 46 attempts. It was his 12th career game with four-plus TD and no INTs, tied for the fifth-most in NFL history. He is aiming for his fourth game in row with two-plus TD passes. Roethsliberger has 10 TDs vs. three INTs in four road games this season.

Diontae Johnson had six catches for a career-high 116 yards and a TD in Week 10. He is aiming for his third game in a row with 75 yards. Chase Claypool leads all rookies with nine TDs (seven receiving). T.J. Watt had two sacks last week and is tied for second in the NFL with nine sacks. Cameron Sutton has forced a fumble in three consecutive games. The Steelers have won four of the past five meetings with the Jaguars.

How to make Steelers vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated Jaguars vs. Steelers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Jaguars? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Jaguars spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 11 of the NFL season on an incredible 114-74 roll.