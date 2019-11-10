Steelers vs. Rams odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from dialed-in model on 90-60 roll

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their string of home games when they face the Los Angeles Rams at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh will be playing in familiar surroundings for the third straight time and fifth in its last six contests. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Steelers, who have covered the spread in four of the last five meetings, have won three of their last four in their own stadium and scored at least 23 points in all five of their games in the Steel City this season. Like Pittsburgh, the Rams look to remain in the thick of the NFL playoff picture as they hope to continue ascending during their see-saw season. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Steelers odds, while the over-under is 43.5. Before you consider making any Steelers vs. Rams picks of your own, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season.

The model knows that the Rams are coming off a bye after beating up on a pair of inferior teams. Los Angeles scored a total of 61 points while allowing just 20 in triumphs over Atlanta and Cincinnati, which have combined to win one of their 16 games. The Rams, who surrendered 105 points during their slide, figure to receive a boost on defense as veteran linebacker Clay Matthews is expected to return after missing three games with a broken jaw.

Todd Gurley has rushed for only 355 yards in seven games and has yet to hit triple-digits but still has contributed, scoring six touchdowns in his last four contests. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been one of the top receivers in the league this season, leads the NFL with five 100-yard performances. Here are three recent NFL betting trends involving the Rams:

The Rams are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games.

Los Angeles is 5-1 against the spread in non-division contests.

The Rams are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games after allowing more than 250 passing yards.

But just because L.A. has plenty of weapons doesn't mean it'll cover the Rams vs. Steelers spread on Sunday. That's because Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Samuels will likely carry the bulk of the load in James Conner's (shoulder) absence after setting a franchise record for most receptions in a game by a running back with 13 last week.

Linebacker Bud Dupree is the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery against the Colts. The fifth-year player has notched a sack in four straight home games and already has matched the career-high of six he posted in 2017. The Steelers look to remain perfect, as they've won all three of their meetings with the Rams under coach Mike Tomlin. Here are three viable betting trends involving the Steelers:

The Steelers have covered three straight against the Rams.

Pittsburgh is 8-1 against the spread as an underdog since 2018.

The Steelers are 9-3-2 against the number as a home underdog under coach Mike Tomlin.

