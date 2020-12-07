Who's Playing

Washington @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Washington 4-7; Pittsburgh 11-0

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Heinz Field. The Steelers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Pittsburgh beat the Baltimore Ravens 19-14 on Wednesday. No one had a standout game offensively for Pittsburgh, but they got scores from CB Joe Haden and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 116.90.

As for Washington, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Washington blew past Dallas 41-16. It took five tries, but Washington can finally say that they have a victory on the road. RB Antonio Gibson had a stellar game for Washington as he rushed for three TDs and 115 yards on 20 carries.

Washington's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Dallas' offensive line to sack QB Andy Dalton four times for a total loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Steelers up to 11-0 and Washington to 4-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Pittsburgh ranks first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 22 on the season. As for Washington, they enter the contest with only 217.4 passing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Steelers slightly, as the game opened with the Steelers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.