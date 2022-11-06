The Tennessee Titans (5-2) will visit Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football during the Week 9 NFL schedule. After starting the season 0-2, Tennessee has won five straight games. Kansas City, meanwhile, has won three of its last four outings. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) are all listed as questionable for Tennessee.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 12.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Titans odds. Before you make any Titans vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 25-11 on his last 36 NFL picks involving the Chiefs, returning $1,265. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Titans vs. Chiefs and just locked in his picks and Week 9 NFL predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Titans:

Chiefs vs. Titans spread: Chiefs -12.5

Chiefs vs. Titans over/under: 45.5 points

Chiefs vs. Titans money line: Kansas City -650, Tennessee +460

TEN: Titans are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings in Kansas City

KC: Over is 7-2 in Chiefs' last nine games following an ATS win

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has been very successful on offense this season. The Chiefs are extremely well-coached with an outstanding scheme and a field littered with playmakers. Kansas City heads into this conference matchup ranking second in the league in total offense (403.3) and passing yards per game (296). The Chiefs are also first in the league with 31.9 points per game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes charge of the Chiefs' offense. Mahomes has a rocket of an arm with the ability to improvise and make off-script plays. The four-time Pro Bowl selection can uncork the ball in a variety of arm angles while being very accurate. Mahomes is fourth in the league in passing yards (2,159), first in passing touchdowns (20) and third in QBR (76.7).

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee loves to ground and pound the rock over the span of four quarters. This unit is relentless and physical up front and wants to control the time of possession. The Titans are currently ninth in the league in rushing yards per game (138) with 4.4 yards per carry. Derrick Henry headlines the Titans' run game.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection owns superb vision with breakaway speed to evade incoming defenders. Henry is a terror once he gets to the second level due to his strength, power and speed. The Alabama product is first in the NFL in carries (166) but third in both rushing yards (755) and rushing touchdowns (seven). In his last game, Henry went off, racking up 32 carries for 219 yards and two scores.

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup from every angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

