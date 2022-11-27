After beginning the 2022 NFL season with eight consecutive victories, the Philadelphia Eagles were dealt their first loss by Washington in Week 10. They were in danger of suffering a second straight setback last week, but scored with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to pull out a 17-16 win at Indianapolis. The Eagles (9-1) will try to return to form when they host the Green Bay Packers (4-7) on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay is coming off its sixth defeat in seven games, a 27-17 home loss to Tennessee in which it allowed 408 yards of total offense.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

White, a fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 expert in NFL picks against the spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone an incredible 56-19-1 on his last 76 against-the-spread picks involving the Packers.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Eagles:

Packers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -6.5

Packers vs. Eagles over/under: 46 points

Packers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -300, Green Bay +235

PHI: Eagles are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games against teams with losing road records

GB: Packers are 12-3 ATS in 15 games as underdogs under head coach Matt LaFleur

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has matched the best 10-game start in franchise history, as it is 9-1 for the sixth time overall and first since 2017. The Eagles have high expectations as a result since they reached the Super Bowl or NFL Championship Game each of the previous five times they won nine of their first 10 contests. Last week, the team showed it may have something special this year, as it snapped a 43-game losing streak when entering the fourth quarter with a double-digit deficit.

Jalen Hurts has silenced many critics during his third NFL season after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old product of Oklahoma has thrown 15 touchdown passes and only three interceptions while ranking fourth in the league with eight rushing TDs. Hurts has both run and thrown for a score in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Why the Packers can cover

Despite the fact Green Bay is experiencing its worst 11-game start since 2006, Aaron Rodgers still is among the league leaders in several categories. The four-time NFL MVP ranks fourth with 19 touchdown tosses and sixth with 2,542 passing yards. With longtime favorite target Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, Rodgers has begun to form a connection with rookie receiver Christian Watson.

The 23-year-old Watson made only 10 catches for 88 yards with no touchdowns in his first six games after being selected in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. But he has broken out over his last two contests, hauling in eight passes for 155 yards and five scores to become the seventh rookie in the NFL since 1970 with five touchdown receptions in a two-game span. Watson joined Max McGee (1954) as the only Packers rookies with multiple TD catches in consecutive games.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

Who wins Eagles vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football?