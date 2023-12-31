Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season concludes with a key NFC North showdown when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Both teams enter Week 17 with a 7-8 record. Because of tiebreakers, the Vikings sit in eighth place in the seven-team NFC playoff race, one spot out of a wild card spot. The Packers are in 10th, behind both Minnesota and Atlanta (also 7-8). The loser of Sunday's game is in danger of being eliminated from postseason contention.



Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Packers vs. Vikings picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the Packers.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Most importantly, White has a read on the pulse of the Packers. He is 65-26-2 (+3472) on his last 93 against-the-spread picks in games involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Vikings vs. Packers from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Packers spread: Minnesota -1

Vikings vs. Packers over/under: 43 points

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Minnesota -117, Green Bay -103

MIN: Danielle Hunter leads the league in tackles for loss (21)

GB: Jordan Love is tied for third in the NFL in touchdown passes (27)

Vikings vs. Packers: See picks at SportsLine

Vikings vs. Packers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Vikings can cover

Justin Jefferson is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Despite playing in just eight games this season, the fourth-year wideout from LSU has four games with at least 140 receiving yards, which is tied for the second most in the league. His career average of 97.4 receiving yards per game remains the best in NFL history.

In addition, Minnesota enters the game knowing it already has blown out Green Bay this season. In Week 8, the Vikings piled up 346 yards of total offense in a 24-10 win. The victory gave Minnesota its fourth win in the last six meetings against the Packers. See which team to back here.

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love has been playing the best football of his young career. The first-year starter has thrown 13 touchdown passes against only one interception over his last six games. Before that stretch, he had thrown 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine games this season. Green Bay is 4-2 over that recent six-game stretch.

In addition, the Packers face a Minnesota team that will be without one of its key pass-catching weapons for the rest of the year. Tight end T.J. Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL in his right knee in last week's loss to the Lions and he'll miss the rest of the season. Hockenson's absence is significant as he ranks second in the league in receptions by tight ends (95). See which team to pick here.

How to make Vikings vs. Packers picks

White has analyzed Packers vs. Vikings and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 65-26-2 on his last 93 against-the-spread picks in games involving Green Bay, and find out.