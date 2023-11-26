The Baltimore Ravens will try to maintain their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore (8-3) is one-half game ahead of Kansas City for the top spot in the conference and also owns an identical lead over Cleveland in the AFC North as it seeks its first division title since 2019. The Ravens are coming off a 34-20 triumph over Cincinnati, while the Chargers (4-6) dropped a 23-20 decision at Green Bay for their second straight loss.

Ravens vs. Chargers spread: Baltimore -3

Ravens vs. Chargers over/under: 48 points

Ravens vs. Chargers money line: Baltimore -165, Los Angeles +140

BAL: Ravens are 4-1 against the spread in their last five primetime games with Lamar Jackson

LAC: Chargers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven primetime contests

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has averaged 34.2 points over its last five games and scored more than 30 in each contest, which matches the longest such streak in team history (2019). The Ravens are one of the strongest teams on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh in total offense (366.5 yards) and third in total defense (273.5). They also are third against the pass (169.7 yards) and second in points allowed (16.1) while ranking first with 44 sacks.

Lamar Jackson has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, as he is fifth with a 69.5 completion percentage and sixth with a 100.1 passer rating. The 2019 NFL MVP also has been a major reason Baltimore leads the NFL in rushing (155.1 yards). Jackson ran for 54 yards against the Bengals last week to increase his career total to 4,972 and pass Randall Cunningham (4,928) for fourth place on the all-time list for quarterbacks. See which team to back here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles is last in the AFC West, but could be in a much better position, as five of its six losses have been by three points or fewer. The Chargers are eighth in scoring with an average of 25.9 points and ninth in passing at 248.6 yards per game. They also have done a strong job holding onto the football, ranking fourth in the league in turnover differential (plus-7) and tying for the lead in fewest giveaways (eight).

Justin Herbert is one of four quarterbacks tied for third in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes, with nine coming in his last four games. Seven of Herbert's scoring tosses have been to Keenan Allen, who shares third place in TD catches and leads all players with 83 total receptions. The 31-year-old wideout, who is fourth with 1,011 receiving yards, needs one touchdown catch to match the career-high he set as a rookie in 2013 and equaled in 2020. See which team to back here.

