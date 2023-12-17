The Baltimore Ravens will try to maintain their spot as the AFC's No. 1 seed, but face a tough test when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 15. The Ravens (10-3) have a one-game lead over the Dolphins in the conference and a two-game cushion in the AFC North. They have won seven of their past eight games. That includes a 37-31 overtime victory against the Chargers last week on a walk-off punt return for a touchdown. The Jaguars (8-5) have lost consecutive games, including a 31-27 setback at Cleveland last Sunday. They sit two games behind the Ravens, but lead the AFC South by one game.

Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Jaguars odds on the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is coming off a typically strong 2022 NFL season in which he went 68-54-6, returning $815 to $100 players.

In addition, he is an amazing 44-18-2 on his past 64 picks involving the Ravens, returning a whopping $2,410.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Ravens vs. Jaguars from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Jaguars spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Jaguars over/under: 41 points

Ravens vs. Jaguars money line: Baltimore -185, Jacksonville +154

BAL: Ravens are 10-5 against the spread in their past 15 games

JAX: Jaguars are 14-6 ATS in their past 20 games

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore won't be taking anything for granted since they face the first of three division leaders they will see over the final four weeks. The Jaguars have struggled in their past two games, allowing at least 31 points in each. Now come the Ravens, who have the NFL's best rushing attack (157.1 yards per game) and rank sixth in total yards (372.5). Baltimore averages 27.8 points (third-best in NFL) and allows 16.8 (second), while the Jags give up 22.3 points (21st).

The Ravens are 8-5 against the spread in 2023 and 4-1 ATS in their past five primetime games. The offense still revolves around quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has 2,934 passing yards, is the team's top rusher with 644 and has accounted for 21 TDs. Gus Edwards has 605 rushing yards and 10 scores. The Baltimore defense leads the league in sacks with 49, and Justin Madubuike has 11. Trevor Lawrence, who is hampered by an ankle injury, has been sacked 31 times.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is 8-5 against the spread this season and 6-4 ATS in conference games. The Jaguars' defense could be a matchup problem for the Ravens since the unit ranks fourth in the league against the run (92.2 yards per game). Baltimore averages 215 passing yards (19th in NFL), and QB Lamar Jackson has been sacked 35 times. Jacksonville's Josh Allen is tied for third in the league with 13.5 sacks, and Foyesade Oluokun has three of the team's 24 takeaways (tied for most in NFL).

The Jaguars won last year's meeting with the Ravens, 28-27. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led a game-winning drive that ended with his third TD pass and a two-point conversion with 14 seconds left. Lawrence had a career-high 129.8 passer rating and threw for 321 yards and no interceptions. He has 3,261 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2023. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram has caught 20 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns over the past two games.

How to make Ravens vs. Jaguars picks

Tierney has analyzed this Sunday Night Football matchup, and he's leaning Over the point total.

Who wins Jaguars vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jaguars vs. Ravens spread hits hard, all from the expert on an impressive 44-18 run on picks involving Baltimore, and find out.