Super Bowl 2018 updated odds: Line makes an early move toward underdog Eagles

When the odds for Super Bowl LII came out Sunday night following the Eagles' blowout win over the Vikings, the Patriots were favored by 5.5 points. Less than 24 hours later, the line had made a move toward the underdog.

As of Monday evening, the Patriots were favored by five points over the Eagles in the Super Bowl, per SportsLine. Most offshore sportsbooks tracked by Sports Insights also had the line as New England -5 on Monday evening, while some 5.5s could still be found around Las Vegas late Monday afternoon, per Vegas Insider.

According to SportsLine's Micah Roberts, the line should continue to move toward the underdog Eagles over the coming days. Public bettors are looking to play the underdog when making Super Bowl wagers, and they're heavily influenced by the Eagles pounding the Vikings in Philadelphia less than 24 hours ago.

In fact, per Roberts, the public could drive the line down all the way to New England -4 by the weekend.

Sports Insights, which tracks the percentage of tickets that have been wagered on each side of a line, had the Eagles with 55 percent of the tickets on Monday evening.

The Patriots have played in seven Super Bowls during the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, and only once have they won a Super Bowl by more than four points: last year's dramatic comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Eagles are one of the teams to keep things close against Brady, scoring a late touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIX to cover as seven-point underdogs.