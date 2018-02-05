Super Bowl 2018: Zach Ertz delivers Eagles' first Super Bowl with game-winning TD

It's a good thing that the U.S. Women's National Team didn't have a game scheduled for Sunday because if star defender/midfielder Julie Ertz had skipped the Super Bowl, she would've missed out on the chance to watch her husband catch the game-winning, championship-sealing, history-making touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, the Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33, to capture their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Zach Ertz wasn't the best tight end playing in Super Bowl LII -- that distinction belongs to Rob Gronkowski -- but he made the game's most important offensive play. This time, Julie was there to witness it after she missed the Eagles' NFC title game win over the Vikings to play (and score) in the USWNT's win over Denmark.

With 2:25 remaining in the game, with the Eagles trailing by a single point, with the Eagles facing a third-and-7 from the 11-yard line, Ertz lined up out wide against Patriots safety Devin McCourty. In single man-to-man coverage, he ran forward for a few yards before cutting to the inside on a slant route. He caught the ball at the 6-yard line, took three steps, and dove for the goal line. He breached the goal line and gave the Eagles the go-ahead touchdown they so desperately needed.

And then the Eagles heard the words that they dreaded: the catch would be reviewed as all scoring plays are. After watching the replay, the realization hit all of us at once: the ball didn't survive the ground, just like Steelers tight end Jesse James' non-touchdown against the Patriots in December. The only question was, were those three steps enough to establish himself as a runner?

The result of the review finally came in and Julie's reaction said it all: touchdown.

Julie Ertz RELIEVED that Zach's TD stood pic.twitter.com/qjX6ilvmTw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

On the Patriots' ensuing possession -- after the Eagles' two-point try failed -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham got to Tom Brady and forced a fumble. The Eagles recovered a ball and booted a field goal to stretch their lead to eight points. They stopped Brady one final time, knocking away Brady's desperation heave for Gronk at the goal line. And that's how the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Ertz finished with seven catches for 67 yards and the game-winning touchdown, capping an incredible season that saw him further establish his status as one of the game's premier tight ends by catching 74 passes for 824 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. And then he concluded his season by making the most important catch in the history of the Eagles.

"If they would've overturned that, I don't know what would've happened to the city of Philadelphia," Ertz said on the stage after the game.

Most importantly, he tied Julie -- a World Cup winner -- for the most championships in the Ertz Family.