Super Bowl 2019: Tony Romo says he isn't considering a move to coaching in the NFL

Tony Romo has gone viral for his ability to forecast plays during CBS NFL broadcasts, sparking everything from speculation of a return to the playing field to requests for MLB free agency predictions.

One thing he isn't considering, however, is a move to coaching.

Asked several times during CBS Sports' Super Bowl LIII conference call on Wednesday whether his critically acclaimed analysis has opened any doors for a job on NFL sidelines, Romo indicated that he's just fine covering football from the booth.

"I'm really happy where I'm at," the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said. "I'm sure, at some point, 25 years from now, you'll want to do something competitive in that regard ... but I like where I'm at. I don't think about that right now at all."

Earlier in the call, Romo joked about a similar topic. When asked if he received any job offers following his broadcast of the AFC Championship Game alongside Jim Nantz, he was frank: "Yeah, just from CBS. They said I could work the Super Bowl."

As far as Super Bowl LII goes, Romo spent most of the call discussing his excitement to work with Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He also downplayed his heralded knack for identifying plays before they happen.

"The game is the story, and you're just going to call it," he said. "I'm really talking out loud. There's no real big planned thing. There's no plan of doing it. Once in a blue moon, you get lucky."

Nantz, meanwhile, credited Romo's success to something else -- dedication to the craft.

"People think Tony's a fortune teller," he said, adding that Romo's actually just "spent a lot of time figuring it out" and must have been "some sick film-room guru" during or after his days with the Cowboys.