Super Bowl 2020 national anthem prop bet: Demi Lovato performs ahead of Chiefs vs. 49ers
How long will Demi Lovato take to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl 54?
The Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers are set to face off in Super Bowl LIV and before all eyes are on the players, all eyes will be on Demi Lovato who is set to perform the national anthem. While many people bet on the results from the action on the field, there are also many prop bets people can put their money on. One of the main prop bets of the game is the national anthem and SportsLine did their research when it came to setting the line for how long she will take to sing.
SportsLine has set the odds at -220 for the song to go over two minutes and +180 for the national anthem to go under.
While this is Lovato's first time performing the song at the Super Bowl, she has performed it at other sporting events. She went under two minutes at four of her five previous performances, coming from three World Series games and an NFL Thanksgiving game.
This does not mean the anthem will go under, however. Her latest performance of the song at a sporting event came at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in 2017 where she clocked in at 2:11.
The Super Bowl is the most-watched program of the year historically, and with all eyes on the artists, they tend to do something extra with the song that makes it take more time than usual.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday; here's everything to know
-
Super Bowl tickets making record sales
Fans are going to have to pay top dollar for a ticket to Super Bowl LIV
-
How to play Super Bowl LIV squares
If you're going to be playing Super Bowl squares on Sunday, check this out
-
Super Bowl expert picks, props and more
Who will win Super Bowl LIV? The CBS Sports staff weighs in with their picks
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule and bracket
Here's all the information you need to know with Super Bowl LIV about to kick off
-
54 things to know about Super Bowl 54
If you want to know anything and everything about Super Bowl LIV, this is the place for you
-
Chiefs in Super Bowl: Live updates
Kansas City fans, strap in, because we've got live Super Bowl LIV analysis just for you here
-
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers live updates
Live coverage as San Francisco battles Kansas City for the Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game