Tom Brady has no plans on hanging up his cleats soon, not after the way he played in year one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- at 43 years old no less. Brady will be 44 in year two with Tampa Bay, the final year of his contract with the team. After the 2021 season, Brady will be a free agent with an uncertain future -- as retirement could be a possibility.

Brady has said in the past he'd like to play until he's 45, but admitted he'd play past that age if he keeps up performances like this past season. The future Hall of Fame quarterback didn't relent when asked.

"Yea definitely," Brady said on Super Bowl opening night. "It's a physical sport and the perspective you have on that is -- you never know. You never know when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in just his first year with the team, adding to an incredible 2020 season. Brady finished his first season with the Buccaneers with 40 touchdown passes (the most ever by a player in his first season with a team) and 4,633 passing yards (the second-most ever by a player in his first season with a team). Over his last eight quarters of regular season football, Brady threw for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception.

Brady is the fourth quarterback to start in the Super Bowl with two different teams, joining Peyton Manning (Colts, Broncos), Kurt Warner (Rams, Cardinals), and Craig Morton (Cowboys, Broncos). He also will become the first quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s).

While Brady has three interceptions this postseason, he has thrown for 860 passing yards with seven touchdowns and a 90.8 passer rating. He won all three postseason games on the road en route to the Super Bowl. There's no reason for Brady to retire just yet.

"I think I'll know when it's time," Brady said. "I can never go into this game half-ass."