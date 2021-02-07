The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to make history when Super Bowl LV kicks off from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. The Chiefs -- a year removed from their first championship in 50 years -- are favored to go back-to-back, which would make quarterback Patrick Mahomes the youngest to win multiple Lombardi Trophies. Tom Brady, meanwhile, is going for a record seventh ring with the Bucs, who haven't won the big game in nearly two decades. In addition, will the Bucs and Chiefs also be up against inclement weather in the Super Bowl?

The forecast is mild -- for now -- but there's still a chance rainy conditions could seep into Super Bowl Sunday. Here's a full look at the projected weather for the big game, courtesy of The Weather Channel:

Super Bowl LV forecast

Date/Time: Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Projected weather: Scattered thunderstorms in morning, then sunshine and clear, partly cloudy skies at night

Projected temperatures: 73 degrees (high), 56 degrees (low)

Chance of rain: 50% (afternoon), 10% (evening)

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Most of the potential rain is expected to fall earlier Sunday, though there's still a slight chance of precipitation through the night. The radar shows the strongest chance of rain -- as well as thunderstorms -- on Sunday afternoon, before kickoff. In other words, you can probably count on some scattered precipitation this weekend; it's just a matter of whether it falls before or during Super Bowl LV, which you can watch for free on the CBS Sports App.

Everything else indicates the game will be played in fair weather. Mostly clear skies, with lots of sunshine in the late afternoon, are on the radar around game time, and winds are projected to be light and variable. That should bode well for two of the NFL's most pass-happy teams. If you're expecting a shootout between Brady and Mahomes on the big stage, that should still very much be in play.