The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship Sunday, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII. It was an entertaining affair headlined by two star quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts combined for seven total touchdowns in the third highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

The contest was virtually ended by a controversial penalty, however. With the game tied at 35 apiece in the fourth quarter, Mahomes led the Chiefs down to the Eagles' 15-yard-line with 1:54 remaining. Facing a third-and-8, Mahomes attempted a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the left corner of the end zone, but the ball was overthrown. HOWEVER, there was some yellow laundry on the field.

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for a holding penalty, which gave the Chiefs a first down.

Did Bradberry grab Smith-Schuster a bit? Yes. Does that flag get thrown every time? No.

After the penalty, Jerick McKinnon took a handoff to the 2-yard line, and the Eagles were forced to use their final timeout with 1:36 remaining. Mahomes then kneeled a couple of times, and Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 27-yard field goal. The Eagles then had just eight seconds to score points, but Hurts' Hail Mary came up short.

The penalty was a major turning point in Super Bowl LVII, and something that is going to be debated for years to come.