CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are taking things to the next level with their NFL coverage. After their Emmy Award-winning coverage of the NFL wild-card round, the slime is headed to Super Bowl LVIII for the first-ever championship alternate telecast.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, Nickelodeon will broadcast a kids and family-centric, surprise-filled special presentation of Super Bowl LVIII, featuring eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more. This Super Bowl telecast will also be distributed internationally in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on a delayed basis. Additional details on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl telecast, including programming, production and announcers, will be revealed later.

"This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," said Bob Bakish, President & CEO, Paramount. "In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the League through the demonstrated power of our multi-platform portfolio across CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Nate Burleson announced the "first ever slime-covered Super Bowl" Tuesday on CBS Mornings.

CBS Sports' and Nickelodeon's revolutionary sports telecasts during the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend earned two Sports Emmy Awards in Outstanding Playoff Coverage and Outstanding Live Graphic Design. Nickelodeon is now scheduled to carry two NFL alternate broadcasts this upcoming season, as it will also air the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game on Monday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII," said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. "There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."