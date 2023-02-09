The Philadelphia Eagles will aim for another dominant playoff victory when they battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Philadelphia (16-3) has rolled through the opposition during the 2023 NFL playoffs, routing the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round and cruising past San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Kansas City (16-3) had a tougher time on its path to the 2023 Super Bowl, as it posted a 27-20 victory over Jacksonville in the Divisional Round and edged Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

The 2023 Super Bowl start time is 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 51 in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any 2023 Super Bowl picks of your own for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's resident Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

What's more, Hartstein also is 26-16 on his last 42 against-the-spread picks involving the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anyone who has consistently followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Super Bowl 57 from every angle and revealed his expert NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his Super Bowl 57 picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles point spread: Eagles -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -125, Chiefs +105

KC: Chiefs are 4-0 this season against NFC opponents

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their past nine playoff games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia is hoping Jalen Hurts is fully recovered from the shoulder injury that cost him two games late in the regular season. The 24-year-old quarterback has thrown for fewer than 155 yards in each playoff victory but has a pair of world-class receivers should he be able to air it out on Sunday. A.J. Brown was fourth in the NFL during the regular season with 1,496 receiving yards, while DaVonta Smith finished ninth with 1,196.

The 25-year-old Brown, who was acquired from Tennessee on the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, set career-highs in receptions (88) and yards while matching his personal best with 11 TD catches. The 10th overall draft pick in 2021, Smith hauled in 95 passes, seven for touchdowns, in his second season and caught one of Hurts' two scoring tosses this postseason. Tight end Dallas Goedert has been a big part of Philadelphia's aerial attack in the NFL playoffs 2023, making a team-high 10 catches for 81 yards and a TD.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Three years ago, when the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, many football observers believed it was the start of a dynastic run for the club that would include multiple championships. They reached the Super Bowl the following year, but were routed 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and watched last year's game from home.

Even so, Kansas City will be making its third Super Bowl appearance in the past four seasons and remains highly motivated to prove that it's still the dominant NFL team of this generation. Mahomes and company used perceived slights as motivation in their AFC Championship Game rematch with the Bengals because the lead-up saw Cincinnati receive the bulk of the media attention. Mahomes, playing on a sprained ankle suffered in the divisional round against Jacksonville, led the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory.

How to make Super Bowl 57 picks

Now, Hartstein has broken down Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57 from every angle. We can tell you that he's leaning Under the point total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back on Super Bowl Sunday 2023.

