One of the world's top annual sporting event rolls through Sin City for the first time when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. This year's game originally was scheduled to be held in New Orleans, but when the NFL expanded the regular season schedule to 18 weeks, it created a conflict with Mardi Gras celebrations in the Big Easy. In December 2021, the league officially moved Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas, which will become the 16th metropolitan area to host the big game.



The Super Bowl start time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Chiefs vs. 49ers picks or Super Bowl predictions of your own, you need to see what proven NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say, considering he's entering the 2024 Super Bowl on a red-hot streak.

An NFL insider, La Canfora has covered the league for more than two decades for CBS Sports, The Washington Post and the NFL Network, among other outlets, and this season he became a regular contributor to SportsLine. He enters Super Bowl LVIII on a red-hot roll. La Canfora is 52-27 (+2202) on his last 79 NFL picks.

Now, La Canfora has locked in on 49ers vs. Chiefs from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: San Francisco -2

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47.5 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: San Francisco -129, Kansas City +109

SF: RB Christian McCaffrey led the league in rushing (1,459 yards)

KC: Chiefs ranked second in total defense (289.8 yards per game)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has excelled against the blitz this season. When facing five or more rushers this year, Purdy led the league in yards per attempt (10.5), tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (15) and ranked second in passing yards (1,488). That bodes well against a Kansas City defense that blitzed at the fourth-highest rate in the league (37%).

In addition, the 49ers have the defense to slow down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This season San Francisco allowed just 3.9 yards after catch per reception to tight ends, which ranked second in the league. The 49ers also gave up just 9.4 yards per reception to tight ends, which ranked seventh.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is a force up front for Kansas City. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jones ranked second among all defensive tackles in the NFL this season in sacks (10.5), quarterback hits (33) and pressures (75). For his efforts this season Jones was named a first team All-Pro for the second straight year.

In addition, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco enters the game on a roll. The second-year running back out of Rutgers has scored a touchdown in seven straight games (and has eight touchdowns overall during that stretch) dating to the regular season. That's the longest active streak in the league.

How to make 49ers vs. Chiefs picks

La Canfora has analyzed Chiefs vs. 49ers and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Super Bowl 58, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. 49ers spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 52-27 on his last 79 NFL picks, and find out.