Super Bowl food: Best recipes for your party, with snacks from Kansas City, San Francisco and Miami

We are a day away from Super Bowl LIV as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face off for a chance at the title and the Lombardi Trophy. When it comes to the Super Bowl, some fans are drawn in to the game itself, others are mostly excited to watch the ads that companies spend millions on, and some are just there for the food at parties.

No matter your interest, food tends to be at the center of the biggest Sunday in sports.

With the Super Bowl taking place in Miami this year and the teams jetting in from Missouri and California, here are some foods from the three areas, as well as some classics, to have at your Super Bowl party or to bring to a LIV celebration. These recipes will not only impress your guests with taste and presentation, they'll also be so on-theme.

Miami-inspired recipes

Cuban-style ropa vieja: If you want to give a nod to the Miami flair of the Super Bowl, Cuban-style ropa vieja is a good place to start. This flavorful dish is easy to make with this recipe from Alwaysorderdessert.com and will switch things up from ordinary tailgate food.

Alwaysorderdessert.com

Cuban black bean-and-rice mojo burgers, mango slaw, garlic tostones: Want to serve burgers with a Miami twist? This recipe from HalfBakedHarvest.com provides a game-day classic dish that just so happens to be meatless. This burger is perfect for the vegetarians in the group, since many dishes on Super Bowl Sunday tend to involve meat, but it is also one even meat-lovers will enjoy. It's accompanied by a tropical slaw and tostones, instead of your typical chips.

halfbakedharvest.com

Kansas City-inspired recipes

Kansas City baked beans: These are the perfect side to any Super Bowl meal. The unique flavor comes from brisket burnt ends. Here is an easy-to-follow recipe from TheSpruceEats.com.

thespruceeats.com

Kansas City-style barbecue: For the meat lovers in the group, Kansas City-style barbecue is the way to go. While many true carnivores denounce the use of ketchup on BBQ, if you want to honor Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has an obsession with the condiment, get that ketchup out. This recipe for Kansas City-style ribs from KevinIsCooking.com is sure to be a party hit.

KevinIsCooking.com

San Francisco-inspired recipes

Clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl: Sourdough bread is a favorite around the San Francisco area. Clam chowder in a sourdough bowl is a Bay Area staple and a delicious addition to the festivities. This ChristinasCucina.com recipe is the perfect dish to serve up to guests.

www.christinascucina.com

Ghirardelli-stuffed brownie sundaes: Ghiradelli was founded in San Francisco, so it is only fitting to have a dessert based around their chocolate. MyBakingAddiction.com has a stuffed brownie sundae using Ghirardelli chocolate that will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.

mybakingaddiction.com

Classic Super Bowl foods

A Super Bowl party would seem empty without these classics. Grab some chips and salsa, of course, but if you are looking to make something a bit more involved than that, here are some recipes to serve up for the big day.

Wings: To bring up football without bringing up wings seems against everything we stand for, so wings are a must for the party. Delish.com has a classic Buffalo-style recipe that will keep you from waiting forever for delivery from a local spot for the SB staple.

Delish.com

Slow-cooker Chex Mix: If you need something to nervously munch on as you watch your team in the most highly anticipated game of the year, this slow-cooker Chex Mix recipe from Delish.com is just the thing.

Delish.com

Pigs in a blanket: One of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite foods is Chicago-style hot dogs, and while this is not exactly that, it's the next best thing. Pigs in a blanket is just the crowd-pleaser you need to complete the menu.

Delish.com

Happy cooking!